Teen motorcyclist fatally strikes elderly woman in Penang hit-&-run, friend allegedly threatens bystanders

A tragic hit-and-run occurred in Penang, Malaysia on 2 April when a 17-year-old motorcyclist fatally struck a 75-year-old woman while she was crossing the road in Air Itam.

The incident, which occurred around 11am, has left the victim’s family devastated and seeking accountability for the teen’s actions.

After the collision, the young motorcyclist allegedly attempted to flee the scene and failed to offer an apology for the fatal accident.

Despite the victim’s daughter reaching out to him, urging him to take responsibility and attend her mother’s wake, the teen reportedly evaded her questions and refused to acknowledge his wrongdoing.

Teen’s friend allegedly becomes aggressive after accident

Chen Pingping, the daughter of the victim, recounted how her mother, Fu Jinzhu, began vomiting blood after being struck by the motorcycle.

A doctor later confirmed that she died instantly, according to China Press.

Following the collision, the 17-year-old motorcyclist attempted to flee the scene.

When bystanders intervened to stop him, his companion reportedly became aggressive.

“Another motorcyclist, believed to be his friend, even removed his helmet and tried to assault the person who blocked them,” Ms Chen said.

‘He never apologised’: Victim’s daughter speaks out

Ms Chen shared that despite her efforts to reach out, neither the teenager nor his family has offered any apology for the accident.

She recalled rushing to the hospital on the day of the incident, where she saw her mother’s head covered in blood and her body bruised.

All she wanted was for the teen to take responsibility and apologise, so her mother could rest in peace.

The family’s pain was further compounded by the teen’s reported fear of attending the wake, despite Ms Chen’s direct request for him to come.

“The teenager sent a message through a friend saying he was too afraid to come forward because he feared being beaten,” she said.

Ongoing investigation & potential legal actions

Local authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the Air Itam area to piece together the events leading up to the accident.

Ms Chen recalled rushing to the hospital on the day of the crash, where doctors confirmed her mother had suffered serious injuries.

The autopsy report revealed that her mother died from severe head injuries and blood loss.

In addition, the elderly victim had multiple bruises, broken ribs, and burn marks on her thighs from the motorcycle’s exhaust pipe.

Ms Chen stated that she would decide whether to pursue legal action against the teen after reviewing the charges filed against him by the police.

