Man dies after alleged group fight outside Farrer Park coffee shop, another unconscious in hospital

Alleged group fight outside Farrer Park coffee shop leaves 25-year-old man dead

A brawl outside a coffee shop in Farrer Park has ended with the death of a 25-year-old man.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the police were alerted to the incident at 4.05am on 22 Sept.

The fight reportedly broke out along Verdun Road, near Kitchener Road, where a witness said at least five people were involved in a violent altercation outside the coffee shop.

When police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel arrived at the scene, they found two men unconscious at the scene.

Both were conveyed to the hospital, but the 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries. The second victim, a 24-year-old man, remains hospitalised in critical condition.

Those involved in the altercation allegedly fled in the direction of Novotel Hotel, leaving a 20-metre-long blood trail on the footpath outside.

Authorities cordoned off the area for investigations.

Photos from the scene showed a lighter, believed to be evidence, lying on the ground amidst splattered blood.

Fight occurred outside closed coffee shop

8world News also reported that the coffee shop was closed during the fight. A nearby resident recalled hearing a man shouting for water, and later saw a man lying on the ground as a crowd of onlookers gathered.

Images captured showed toppled chairs and a pair of abandoned black Crocs at the cordoned-off coffee shop. Police also reportedly found a pair of scissors at the scene.

As of 1pm, the police had removed the tape surrounding the area, but stalls in the coffee shop remained closed.

Two alleys nearby were also cordoned off, and a pair of black slippers was found at the entrance of one alley on Sam Leong Road.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 29-Year-Old Man Dies After Fight Breaks Out At Concorde Hotel In Orchard, 14 Arrested

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 8world News on Facebook and 8world News.

