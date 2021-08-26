Collin’s At Ang Mo Kio Suspended & Fined Under Points Demerit System

Food & Beverage (F&B) establishments should always adhere to a certain level of hygiene and cleanliness to ensure that customers are safe. Recently, Collin’s Restaurant at Ang Mo Kio had its licence suspended by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

In SFA’s press release, it said Collin’s Restaurant failed to keep their premises clean, resulting in a 2-week suspension.

It will reopen on 4 Sep.

Collin’s Ang Mo Kio branch suspended due to dirty premises

Collin’s at 61 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 Jubilee Square was suspended on Tuesday (24 Aug) after failing to keep their premises clean. It will reopen on 4 Sep.

According to SFA, the outlet accumulated 12 demerit points over a 12-month period.

Due to several offences, they were fined a total of $900. These offences include:

Failure to keep licensed premises clean Air cleaning system neither clean nor in good working order (x2)

In light of Collin’s suspension, SFA took the opportunity to remind all licensees that their licence may be suspended if they accumulate 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period.

Depending on the severity of the offences, SFA is allowed to suspend the place’s license for either 2 or 4 weeks or even cancel it.

Since SFA takes a serious stance on such offences, it is mandatory for all food hygiene officers from suspended premises to re-attend and pass the WSQ Conduct Food & Beverage Hygiene Audit.

The course will help to ensure that the workers are properly trained and qualified before the suspended outlet reopens.

Should any other F&B establishments be found violating the Environmental Public Health Act, SFA will not hesitate to take firm action.

Inform SFA of F&B outlets with poor hygiene practices

Food safety is extremely important as violating hygiene standards could cause harm to customers.

Any member of public who come across other F&B outlets that have poor hygiene practices may contact SFA.

Hopefully the Collin’s outlet at Ang Mo Kio will learn from these incidents and keep up their hygiene standards from now on.

