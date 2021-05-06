OMU Japanese Omurice Restaurant At Northpoint City Suspended By SFA Till 17 May

Omurice is well-loved for its dramatic flair — there’s nothing quite as enticing as watching a runny egg fall slowly onto a bed of fluffy white rice.

Specialty restaurants selling the dish like OMU Japanese Omurice Restaurant have been popular in Singapore. But recently, its Northpoint City outlet ran into some hygiene problems.

Source

Found selling unclean food and with cockroaches on the premises, the eatery has been suspended by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Northpoint Omurice restaurant also had a cockroach infestation

According to SFA, the OMU Japanese Omurice outlet at Northpoint City has received 12 demerit points over the past year.

Half of the points accounted for the sale of unclean food, or food containing foreign matter.

They also reportedly had a cockroach infestation at their premises.

Source

In view of this, SFA has suspended the restaurant for 2 weeks, until 17 May. They can only reopen on 18 May, pending the fulfilment of food safety requirements.

Additionally, the restaurant will be issued a fine of $800 for their offences.

Staff to be retrained

Besides that, all food handlers working at the outlet will have to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course before they can resume work.

The restaurant’s food hygiene officers will also have to re-attend and pass the WSQ Conduct Food & Beverage Hygiene Audit course.

This is to ensure that all staff are properly trained and qualified.

SFA emphasises that they take such offences very seriously.

The agency reminds all food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices as well as to engage only registered food handlers.

They will not hesitate to take action against anyone found to have violated these rules.

High standards of food hygiene is crucial

Kudos to SFA for their continued maintenance and upkeep of hygiene standards at Singapore’s food establishments.

After all, food hygiene is all the more crucial in today’s climate as we battle a global pandemic.

If you come across any poor hygiene practices at food places in Singapore, you can report them via SFA’s online feedback form here or call SFA at 6805 2871.

