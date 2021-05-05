16 New Covid-19 Cases On 5 May

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed as of 12pm on Wednesday (5 May) that there are 16 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

There is 1 community case among them.

The other 15 cases are imported.

This takes the national tally to 61,268.

MOH said that there are no cases in workers’ dormitories today.

Meanwhile, apart from the fact that there’s 1 community case, there are no further details.

All 15 imported cases were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, MOH said.

New measures to combat Covid-19 spread

Yesterday (4 May), MOH announced further measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

They include a limit on social gatherings to a maximum of 5 people. House visits will also only include 5 guests.

Meanwhile, TraceTogether will be compulsory for checking in to venues from 17 May.

While today’s cases are lower than before, it doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods yet, so do keep safe.

