The TraceTogether app and token will become compulsory to check in at venues, malls, and other places from 17 May instead of 1 Jun.

This is due to a rise in Covid-19 cases in the community.

You can still scan your IC barcode to check in until 31 May.

Bringing forward the date wasn’t planned, but better contact tracing is needed during these times.

But to ease the transition to using only TraceTogether, scanning your barcode on your IC to check in will still be allowed until 31 May.

MOH and the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) said that the move will help manage the rise in community cases.

Isolating close contacts will be quicker as a result of switching completely to TraceTogether, they said.

SafeEntry Gateways must be displayed at F&B outlets from 15 Jun

Authorities will also require more public-facing venues to have SafeEntry Gateways from 15 Jun.

Operators can download the SafeEntry (Business) App or use the SafeEntry Gateway Box to do so.

You can find out more info about the SafeEntry Gateway Box on the SafeEntry website.

Need for better contact tracing

There’s a sizable amount of people who still use Singpass and SafeEntry QR codes.

But times are changing and TraceTogether is becoming the preferred method of contact tracing for authorities.

If there are perhaps issues with your phone and the TraceTogether app, you can go to your nearest CC to collect a TraceTogether token.

