Social Gatherings Limited to 5 Max To Combat Covid-19 Spread

There are more Covid-19 cases in the community recently, partly brought on by the presence of a more viral strain.

Due to this, authorities are taking further measures to curb the spread in the community by limiting social gatherings from 8 to 5 max.

The number of visitors will also be reduced to 5 max.

Co-chair of the Multi-Ministry Taskforce Lawrence Wong stressed the need for the new measures as there are more community cases recently, TODAY reports.

Both the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer clusters were found to be associated with a viral variant that originated in India.

But Mr Wong said that this isn’t a ‘Circuit Breaker’.

As contact tracing and testing capabilities have improved, the situation is not like what it was then.

Instead, it’s more akin to the situation back in Feb and Mar last year.

Indoor gyms and fitness studios will close

Although most places remain open, indoor gyms and fitness studios will need to close during this period.

The issue with them is that they are enclosed spaces where people frequently do not wear masks and are close to others.

This can cause more viral spread.

Outdoor classes, however, are okay, albeit with a cap of 30 participants.

Need to remain safe

With the Hari Raya period falling under the 8-30 May period, there’s sure to be much disappointment with the new measures.

That said, we hope that everyone understands the need for tighter measures at this time.

Hopefully cases will go down after this period and our celebrations in future won’t be too disrupted.

For now, we have to be patient.

