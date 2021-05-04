17 New Covid-19 Cases On 4 May

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed as of 12pm on Tuesday (4 May) that there are 17 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

Of these, 5 are in the community.

Another 12 cases are imported. There are no cases in workers’ dorms today.

MOH said that all of the community cases are part of the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster, which has grown to 40 cases.

All 5 new cases were detected from MOH’s proactive testing of patients, visitors and staff at TTSH.

The 12 imported cases had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

TTSH stops admitting patients to contain Covid-19 cluster

In light of the escalating situation at TTSH, the hospital will stop admitting new patients.

It will also free up manpower to help out at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Additionally, ambulance cases from the SCDF will be diverted to other hospitals.

Though the situation appears difficult, we have faith that Singapore will get through this crisis and fight back the pandemic’s various waves.

