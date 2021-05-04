TTSH Stops Admitting New Patients From 4 May

Singapore has been on high alert these days as Covid-19 community cases continue to increase.

Amongst the cases is a growing cluster from Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), which now comprises 35 cases.

In light of this, TTSH announced on Tuesday (4 May) that they will no longer be admitting new patients.

Source

In turn, other hospitals will take on the load as patients are diverted from TTSH.

TTSH stops admitting patients to focus on containing cluster

On Tuesday (4 May), TTSH said in a Facebook post that they will be ceasing admissions to the hospital starting today.

Source

The hospital asks that those who need urgent care see their General Practitioner (GP) or visit the nearest care facility.

Seeking the public’s understanding, they shared that stopping new admissions will allow them to focus on containing the growing Covid-19 cluster.

It will also conserve manpower as they support the pandemic response at the hospital’s National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Source

The hospital assured they will continue to review their measures with MOH and ensure all necessary actions are taken for the safety of their patients and staff.

Other hospitals will take on diverted patients

On Monday (3 May), MOH said other hospitals, both public and private, will be taking on patients diverted from TTSH.

All patients requiring care will continue to be attended to.

Hospitals have also been asked to defer non-urgent surgical operations and non-urgent specialist outpatient clinic appointments.

Until the situation stabilises, MOH encourages hospitals to arrange teleconsultations and alternative care arrangement with patients whenever possible.

Hope Covid-19 spread can be curbed

The TTSH cluster has been growing after a nurse at the hospital’s ward 9D tested positive for Covid-19 on 28 Apr.

There are now 35 linked cases to the cluster.

Hopefully, with more precautions and measures, the hospital cluster can be brought under control and the spread of infections can be curbed.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.