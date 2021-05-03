17 New Covid-19 Cases On 3 May

Singapore is on high alert these days as Covid-19 cases climb back from the depths, especially with certain clusters growing larger.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that as of 12pm on Monday (3 May), there are 17 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

Of these, 10 are in the community.

This takes our national tally to 61,235 cases.

MOH’s update on 3 May is that there are 17 new Covid-19 cases.

10 cases are in the community, 8 linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster.

The other 2 cases are close contacts of previous cases who had already been placed on quarantine.

Meanwhile, 7 cases are imported and MOH said they were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) when they were tested and detected.

Hospitals decline visitors from TTSH

Due to the escalating situation surrounding the TTSH cluster, hospitals have put in measures to decline visitors or patients who’d been to TTSH after 18 Apr.

However, those seeking treatment won’t be turned away. They’ll have to sign a visitor declaration form that they’d been to TTSH.

Ongoing cases fuel need to keep safe

Although a lockdown hasn’t been announced yet, we can never be too safe as vaccinations are still ongoing.

So let’s all do our part to keep safe lest we go into a lockdown that’ll be costly in more ways than one.

Featured image by MS News.