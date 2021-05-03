Singapore Hospitals Decline Visitors Who Have Been To TTSH On Or After 18 Apr

Over the past week, Singapore has been seeing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases within the community.

Amongst the cases is a growing cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

As a precautionary measure, hospitals all over Singapore have been introducing new restrictions over the weekend.

At certain hospitals and polyclinics, visitors will also be required to declare if they visited patients at TTSH.

Hospitals decline visitors who have been to TTSH

Singapore hospitals have been tightening visitor’s entry restrictions in response to the rising number of community cases.

They include:

These hospitals will be denying entry to visitors, caregivers or accompanying persons who visited or were warded at TTSH from 18 Apr.

Patients in need can still seek treatment at these hospitals, but they must inform staff upon arrival of their visit history to TTSH.

These tightened measures have been enforced for CGH, KKH, and SGH since Saturday (1 May).

At Alexandra Hospital, NUH, and JurongHealth Campus, the measures were in effect from Sunday (2 May).

Community hospitals also denying entry

Community hospitals like Ang Mo Kio-Thye Hua Kwan Hospital and Yishun Community Hospital have also followed suit, denying entry to all visitors who have been to TTSH wards since 18 Apr.

Yishun Community Hospital says that they will still be accepting patients seeking treatment.

St Andrew’s Community Hospital have also said in a Facebook post that visitors who have been to TTSH on or after 18 Apr will need to declare it.

Private hospital Thomson Medical will deny entry for those who have visited or have family members that visited TTSH.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Ren Ci Hospital, which shares the same campus at Novena with TTSH, will not allow any visitors until further notice.

The hospital said they will continue monitoring the situation closely.

Most hospitals have also further restricted the number of visitors to 5 a day for each patient.

Declare visit history at polyclinics

Visitors to certain polyclinics will also be asked to declare if they have visited wards at TTSH from 18 Apr.

This applies to polyclinics under the National Healthcare Group which operates in Ang Mo Kio, Geylang, Hougang, Toa Payoh, Woodlands, and Yishun, reported CNA.

SingHealth, which has polyclinics in Bukit Merah, Bedok, Marine Parade, Outram, Pasir Ris, Punggol, Sengkang and Tampines, will also require patients and visitors to make the declaration on their respective website’s declaration form.

Other private hospitals like those under Parkway Hospitals have also made similar moves.

Hospitals under Parkway Hospitals include Gleneagles Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, and Parkway East Hospital.

Necessary measures to prevent spread

The TTSH cluster is currently Singapore’s largest cluster with 27 cases as of Sunday (2 May).

Under these circumstances, such restrictions are necessary to prevent the spread infections.

Hopefully, with the added measures, Singapore’s Covid-19 situation will soon stabilise again.

