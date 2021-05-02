Singapore Confirms 39 Covid-19 Cases On 2 May

The Ministry of Health (MOH) made early confirmation of 39 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (2 May).

25 of them are imported cases who are serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

There are 14 cases in the community today. 11 are linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster.

Today’s cases bring our national tally to 61,218.

34 Covid-19 cases yesterday with 7 in the community

Yesterday (1 May), Singapore confirmed 34 new Covid-19 cases including 7 in the community and 2 in dormitories.

Of the 7 community cases, 3 are linked to the TTSH cluster.

2 are patients who were warded at the hospital. Another 86-year-old female was visiting a spouse who was warded.

The other 4 community cases are currently unlinked.

Here are their details

19-year-old Singapore Permanent Resident who studies at Singapore Management University (SMU). She tested positive on 28 Apr.

22-year-old Malaysian who works at Spa 9. She tested positive on 28 Apr.

50-year-old Singapore Permanent Resident who works at DIC Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. She tested positive on 29 Apr.

15-year-old Singaporean student at Edgefield Secondary School. She tested positive on 29 Apr.

There were also 25 imported cases yesterday. More details can be found here.

88-year-old from TTSH cluster passes away

On Saturday (1 May), MOH also announced that a 88-year-old woman who was part of the TTSH cluster had unfortunately passed away.

She had a history of health problems such as cancer, high blood pressure, and congestive cardiac failure.

This is Singapore’s 31st Covid-19 related death since the start of the pandemic.

Stay vigilant and do our part

Singapore has been seeing a rising number of community cases in recent days.

While the authorities do their part to manage the Covid-19 situation, the onus is also on each of us to play our part and adhere to measures.

Only then can we overcome this hurdle and hopefully be able to enjoy a greater sense of normalcy again in time to come.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.