Jurong Point Swensen’s Outlet Closes For 2 Weeks After Cockroach Infestations

Just the thought of cockroaches, especially the flying kind, can send some of us shuddering. Now imagine spotting one at a food establishment.

That has apparently happened not once, but twice, at Swensen’s at Jurong Point within the span of 1 year.

Source

The track record has caused their license to be suspended by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for 2 weeks, starting yesterday (25 Jan).

Jurong Point Swensen’s fined $800

In a press release, SFA announced that they will be suspending the license of the Swensen’s outlet at Jurong Point from 25 Jan -7 Feb, which is a total of 2 weeks.

This comes after they accumulated 12 demerit points for failure to keep their premises free of cockroach infestation on 2 separate occasions, over a 12-month period.

Image for illustration purposes only

Source

On top of license suspension, the restaurant has to fork out an $800 fine.

Swensen’s staff to retake hygiene course

SFA said licensees who accumulate 12 or more demerit points over 12 months will have their license suspended for either 2 or 4 weeks, or even cancelled.

To be able to resume business, food handlers will have to go through and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course again.

Source

SFA emphasised that they take a serious view on cockroach infestations. They also reminded businesses to maintain good food and personal hygiene.

Firm action will not be spared should anyone be found violating the Environmental Public Health Act.

This is especially important during the Covid-19 pandemic, when our safety depends on good hygiene.

Hope outlet reopens with better hygiene practices

While it’s unfortunate that a popular eatery such as Swensen’s has had their license suspended over cockroach infestations, this serves as a reminder for other businesses to observe strict hygiene measures.

This is to safeguard the wellbeing of their patrons as well as to avoid penalties. For now, Westies will have to enjoy their sundaes at other outlets.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.