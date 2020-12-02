Swensen’s Is Giving 1 Person A Lifetime Supply Of Their Earthquake Sundae

The family-friendly decorations and food at Swensen’s has made the restaurant chain a familiar place for many Singaporeans. With the opening of their latest outlet at Changi Airport Terminal 3, they’re offering a lucky diner a lifetime supply of the Earthquake sundae.

Those interested will have to snap a photo at the outlet and share it online.

Image courtesy of Swensen’s

The sundae at stake has 8 scoops of ice cream that are a perfect, albeit sinful, treat for your family or friends.

Swenson’s opens new outlet at Changi T3

Swensen’s announced the opening of their Terminal 3 outlet via a press release on Tuesday (1 Dec), marking 39 years at Changi Airport.

This tenancy makes the longest-standing brand at Changi, having been there since 1981.

Image courtesy of Swensen’s

The outlet is next to The Slide@T3 and Sanrio Playground, making it a good place to rest and recharge during a day out.

Lifetime supply of Earthquake sundae

To celebrate their return to Changi Airport, Swensen’s will be holding the “A Lifetime Sweeter with Swensen’s” contest, which gives diners a chance to win a lifetime supply of their signature Earthquake sundae.

The dessert, worth $23.80, comprises 8 scoops of ice cream and 8 toppings like whipped cream and Maraschino cherries.

Image courtesy of Swensen’s

Sounds like something to share with the fam, but we won’t judge if you finish the entire serving yourself.

The winner will be able to have 1 Earthquake sundae per month, for up to a whopping 100 years. The total amount of ice cream is valued at $33,615.12.

Image courtesy of Swensen’s

From 1 Dec 2020 to 31 Jan 2021, those keen on winning will have to dine at the Terminal 3 outlet, snap a photo, and share it on Instagram.

A short write-up about why you should win the lifetime supply of the Earthquake sundae must accompany your post.

Contest terms and conditions can be found via this link.

Here’s how to find the T3 outlet in case you’ve forgotten the way there:

Address: Swensen’s, #B2 31-32, Changi Airport Terminal 3, Airport Blvd

Opening hours: 11.30am – 10.30pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Changi Airport

A sundae outing idea

Even if you don’t end up winning, having a reason to visit Swensen’s with your loved ones for desserts or a nice meal is a wholesome thing nonetheless.

Just remember to keep within groups of 5, per safe distancing measures.

As for the number of sundaes each person gets, we’ll leave that up to you.

Featured images courtesy of Swensen’s.