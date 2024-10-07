3-vehicle collision in M’sia kills 3 & injures 10, rips car into two

Collision of 3 vehicles in Malaysia rips car in two, kills 3 and injures 10 people

A horrific three-vehicle collision involving a car, motorcycle, and pickup truck in Sabah, Malaysia, left three dead and 10 others injured on Friday evening (6 Oct).

The crash occurred at around 6.19pm, with the white sedan that had four occupants bearing the worst of the impact.

Photos shared by China Press revealed that the car had split in two, with its front half torn off and lying several metres away, almost unrecognisable from the impact.

The collision also caused significant damage to the pickup truck, which was carrying eight passengers.

The right side of the truck was severely mangled, and the front bumper was broken.

The motorcycle, too, was thrown to the roadside and split in half, with one of its wheels completely missing.

Woman & child in car among 3 dead in accident

According to the local fire department, a male motorcyclist and a passenger in the sedan died at the scene, while another car passenger succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital.

The deceased from the car were reported to be a woman and a child, while the remaining two occupants — a man and a woman — sustained serious injuries.

Meanwhile, all eight passengers in the pickup truck, including three children, survived with minor injuries.

In total, the accident involved 13 victims, with emergency responders working on-site until 10.06pm.

The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Also read: Woman in M’sia dies after wheel suddenly flew off car & caused collision with van

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press on Facebook.

