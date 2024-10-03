Woman in M’sia dies after wheel suddenly flew off car & caused collision with van

Woman dies after wheel suddenly flew off car in Malaysia
A 56-year-old woman has died in a car accident in Kuching, Malaysia on Wednesday (2 Oct). Her 37-year-old son was driving when the vehicle’s right wheel suddenly came off, causing him to lose control of the car and crash into a van parked on the roadside.
The front of the car sustained severe damage, and the woman was trapped in the front passenger seat.
Meanwhile, her injured son managed to escape with the help of passersby.
Female passenger died at the scene
The local fire and rescue department received an emergency call at 3.01pm and immediately dispatched a team of rescuers to the scene.
Upon arriving, they used rescue tools to pry the female victim from the passenger seat.
Unfortunately, paramedics confirmed that the woman, identified as Irim Gintang, had died at the scene.
Meanwhile, her son was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Authorities investigating the incident
Before leaving, the fire brigade also cleaned up the debris and oil at the accident site to prevent further accidents.
Local traffic police arrived to investigate the cause of the accident and had the vehicles towed to the police station for examination.
Both the car driver and the van driver were asked to provide statements at the police station.
Featured image adapted from Seehua.
