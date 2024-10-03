Motorcycle & car collides into a bus on Jurong Island Highway, 2 sent to hospital

2 injured in 3-vehicle collision on Jurong Island Highway

In the early hours of Wednesday (Oct 2), a three-vehicle collision occurred in the middle of a road on Jurong Island Highway.

The collision reportedly occurred at the junction of Banyan Avenue and Jurong Island Highway at around 7.45am that day.

A footage of the accident was uploaded to a Telegram group called ‘SG Secret Channel’.

The bus was seen emerging from the side road, cutting across a four-lane road.

As a result, a black car swiftly collided with the bus on the rightmost lane of the road as it could not stop in time.

A motorcycle followed suit, the rider banging head straight to the side of the bus.

The bus, which had a Mandai Wildlife Reserve advertisement plastered on the side, then began to reverse before driving forward again.

The footage also showed the front of the bus which looked to be severely damaged as a result of the collision.

Signs of damage were also visible on the black car.

Multiple passersby stopped to assist the parties involved in the collision.

2 sent to hospital in conscious state

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that they were alerted to the accident at about 7.45am on Wednesday (2 Oct).

A 26-year-old male motorcyclist and a 49-year-old male car driver were conveyed in a conscious state to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was also alerted to the incident at about 7.50am but they reported that their assistance had not been required.

The 52-year-old bus driver is assisting with police investigations.

According to the Straits Times, a Mandai Wildlife Group spokesperson said that the bus did not belong to its fleet and was not operated by the group.

MS News has also reached out to Mandai Wildlife Reserve for a statement on the collision.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

