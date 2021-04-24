Safety Lapses In Workplace Of Community Covid-19 Case Prompt Closure

Even though the authorities have eased Covid-19 measures at workplaces, there are still rules to follow to prevent infections. Unfortunately, a particular workplace where a Covid-19 community case was employed has failed to meet these requirements.

Folks from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) who visited the location found lapses in safety measures. In light of the discovery, they have ordered the workplace to close.

MOM finds lapses at workplace of community Covid-19 case

In a Facebook post on Saturday (24 Apr), MOM shared the findings in their latest inspection of a workplace in Singapore.

According to MOM, the inspection is a routine one whenever a community Covid-19 case surfaces.

During their visit, MOM officers found several lapses in the company’s safe management measures (SMMs).

For one, there was a lack of demarcations for safe physical distancing.

Other shortcomings include failure to appoint a Safe Management Officer and ensure regular temperature checks, as well as proper control access for employees and visitors.

Stepping up enforcement efforts

Taking the opportunity to advise the public, MOM reiterates that they will continue to step up enforcement efforts. This, despite occasional updates to SMM requirements in line with the evolving Covid-19 situation.

The stricter checks are evident in the 900 workplaces that MOM has inspected since Apr 2021. 10 of them received fines due to various failings.

Hoping to reduce the numbers, MOM reminds employers to remain vigilant and mitigate the risk of Covid-19 transmissions.

Non-compliant companies may expect hefty fines, sanctions or orders of closure for severe lapses. The public can view the complete SMM requirements here.

Companies should safeguard workers

A battle against an invisible enemy is a difficult one. Nevertheless, we’re glad that the authorities are doing their best to keep the people safe.

Companies that adhere to the rules are essentially safeguarding their workers, so we hope more will do so.

After all, the fight against Covid-19 requires cooperation from everyone, across all sectors of society.

