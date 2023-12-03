Commuter Holds MRT Door Open On Another Occasion, Gets Led Away By Staff

Commuter Repeatedly Holds MRT Doors Open, Reportedly Causes Train To Be Delayed

Recently, a perplexing video featuring an MRT commuter made its rounds across the Internet.

That person was seen trying to pry open the doors of a moving train.

Now, fresh videos have emerged of what appears to be the same person holding the door of a train open when it’s trying to close.

Another video shows an SMRT staff appearing to resolve a problem with the doors and leading the commuter away.

Commuter stands before MRT door, another passenger moves away

In the new video, the commuter — wearing a black sports bra and pink miniskirt and carrying a pink handbag — is seen standing in front of an open MRT door.

A woman in pink sitting nearby looks at the commuter with disdain, and quickly gets up from her seat and walks away.

While the reason why she fled is unclear, she seems to know what’s going to happen next.

Commuter holds open MRT door to prevent closure

After the familiar “door closing” noise and announcement rings out, the MRT doors begin to close.

However, the commuter holds onto the left door with all their might, using their body weight to prevent the doors from closing.

Eventually, the MRT doors get stuck in an open position, and the commuter lets go.

Due to the exertion, a plushie they’re holding drops on the floor, at which point the video ends.

Commuter holds open doors twice in another video

In another video posted by Beh Chia Lor, a commuter wearing the same outfit is seen holding the MRT doors open again.

This time, they let the MRT doors go after a while but they attempted to close again.

The commuter proceeds to repeat their actions, holding the doors open a second time.

Staff arrives to remedy situation

Subsequently, the video cuts to after an SMRT staff arrives.

He’s seen using a key to seemingly disengage the train doors in order to remedy the situation.

A photo also shows the staff leading the commuter away in what appears to be Braddell station.

Commuter reportedly caused train to be delayed on 27 Nov

A Shin Min Daily News reader told the paper that this incident took place on 27 Nov at about 6pm.

The commuter, reportedly a man dressed in women’s clothes, had been repeatedly stopping the MRT doors from closing.

He also allegedly kicked the doors a number of times.

When SMRT staff arrived and tried to understand the situation, the man claimed that his arm hurt, the reader said.

He was later led away by the staff, but not without first causing the train to be delayed for a few minutes.

Cross-dressing man lives in Woodlands, says source

Another informant, who claimed to have known the cross-dressing man for many years, told Shin Min that he lived in Woodlands.

That source said he loved to wear women’s clothes in public and would even wear women’s pyjamas to fast-food restaurants in the estate.

When he did this, he would allegedly play music loudly, annoying the public and disrupting nearby businesses.

Police investigating previous incident

After the previous video came to light, SMRT confirmed to Channel NewsAsia (CNA) that this incident occurred on Wednesday (29 Nov).

A commuter had deliberately tried to force open the train door while a train was about to move off, SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said.

He also resisted the staff’s attempts to get him to leave and was “uncooperative and turned aggressive”. Other photos show him lying on the floor of Ang Mo Kio station.

SMRT is now assisting the police in their investigations.

The police confirmed with CNA that a report has been filed and investigations are ongoing.

No statement has been released yet about the incident on 27 Nov.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for more information and will update the article when they reply.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok and Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road on Facebook.