Commuter Tries To Open MRT Doors On Moving Train, Also Lies Down In Ang Mo Kio Station

Commuter Who Tried To Pry Open MRT Doors Was A Man Wearing A Dress, Says SMRT

No matter how many times the MRT breaks down, commuters in general still feel very safe in it.

But it takes just one shocking action to shatter this feeling of safety — for example, if a fellow commuter tries to force open the doors of a moving train.

That’s precisely what happened this week, which seemed to alarm passengers.

The same person was seen lying on the floor of Ang Mo Kio station.

Commuter seen laying hands on MRT doors

In a video circulating over Facebook, a person wearing a black spaghetti-strapped top, pink skirt and spectacles is seen standing in front of a set of train doors.

The ponytailed person has their hands on the doors, as if trying to push them apart by sheer force.

Buildings and trees can be seen through the windows as the train runs past them.

Commuter manages to open a gap in MRT doors

Eventually, the commuter’s efforts seem to pay off when they manage to open a gap between the doors.

This seems to alarm at least one female passenger, who shouts at the commuter.

A man also confronts the person, who lets go of the doors. He tells them to “wait for the next stop”.

Person seen lying on the floor at Ang Mo Kio station

Some photos that appear to be linked to this incident have also made their way around the Internet.

One shows a person lying on the floor at the MRT station platform, with SMRT staff and Public Transport Security Command (TransCom) officers standing nearby. A caption identifies the location as Ang Mo Kio station, with the photo taken on Wednesday (29 Nov) at 1.07pm.

Another photo shows what appears to be the same person on the floor, with the station staff next to them.

The person on the floor seems to be wearing identical clothing to the person who tried to force open the MRT doors in the video.

Commuter was a man wearing a dress: SMRT

SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai has confirmed to Channel NewsAsia (CNA) that the incident occurred on Wednesday (29 Nov).

He said their station staff were alerted at about 1pm to a commuter “deliberately trying to force open the train door” while a train was about to move off.

That commuter was in fact a man wearing a dress, he added.

His actions endangered his safety as well as that of other passengers, he maintained.

Commuter resisted staff: SMRT

After being alerted, SMRT staff entered the train to investigate and advised the commuter to leave the train so others could continue their journeys, Mr Lam said.

However, he resisted the staff’s attempts, and was “uncooperative and turned aggressive”.

TransCom was thus activated and arrived on site, Mr Lam noted, adding,

We take a very serious view of such behaviours.

SMRT is now assisting the police in their investigations.

The police confirmed with CNA that a report had been filed. Investigations are currently ongoing.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for more information about the incident and will update the article when they reply.

