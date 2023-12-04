Commuter Who Forced MRT Doors Open Says She Wanted To Test Them, Identifies As Woman

Commuter Claims To Have Been Caught In MRT Doors Previously & They Were ‘Easy’ To Open

Over the weekend, Singaporeans were treated to puzzling videos of a commuter trying to pry open the doors of an MRT train, or stopping them from closing.

The individual in question has now explained that this was for the purpose of “testing” them.

Commuter identifies as woman, claims to be receiving treatment at IMH

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, the commuter was identified as “Fan Ruisha.Wang Ziqi” (transliterated from Mandarin).

She also repeatedly referred to herself as a woman.

She claimed to be suffering from a number of conditions including multiple personality disorder, mania and autism, and was receiving treatment at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

However, when asked to show her medical records, she said only relevant personnel could see them.

Commuter allegedly tried to test MRT doors to see if they could open easily

As for her actions that were caught in more than one video over at least two days, she said her umbrella and hand got caught in the MRT doors before.

When she tried to open the doors, she found that they were “easy” to open.

Thus, she decided to test the doors to find out if they could be opened while the train was moving.

Claiming to have a professional certification in mechanics, she appeared to think this qualified her to test whether the doors were safe.

On 29 Nov, she was seen trying to force open a pair of train doors, alarming some passengers.

When SMRT staff tried to advise her to leave, she became “uncooperative and turned aggressive”, SMRT said.

Photos also showed her lying on the floor of Ang Mo Kio station.

She was led away by staff at Braddell station.

Now, she told Shin Min that she’s worried her life may be affected after these incidents became known to the public.

Woodlands businesses have seen her out & about

At least some members of the public had already heard of her before, though.

Businesses in Woodlands, where she’s believed to reside, have seen her out and about in the estate many times, they told Shin Min.

A 64-year-old woman named only as Mrs Zhou (transliterated from Mandarin), who runs an infant products store, said she saw her for the first time a few days ago.

She was playing music loudly below the block and dancing to the beat, drawing much attention, she said.

Confectionery store worker Ms Zhang (transliterated from Mandarin) said she started seeing her a few months ago.

She would stand around outside one of the shops, talking loudly and playing music, the 60-year-old woman said.

Sometimes, she would also sing and dance by herself.

On 27 Nov, she was reportedly caught by CCTV entering a betting outlet.

While that’s not unusual in itself, she was wearing cycling gear and carrying a bicycle into the outlet to queue up.

She also placed a bet at the counter while carrying the bicycle.

Explaining her actions to Shin Min, she said her bicycle cost S$10,000 but the outlet told her that she couldn’t push it inside.

Thus, she decided to carry it in instead.

Police investigating incident involving MRT doors

Hopefully, she gets the help she needs.

The police are now investigating the 29 Nov incident, with assistance from SMRT.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for more information about the incident and will update the article when they reply.

