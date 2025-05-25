S’pore sugarcane stall baffles netizens with ‘very complicated’ options, featuring 10 different prices

Singapore netizens confused by complicated sugarcane options, including drinks with ‘least ice’

Ordering a simple sugarcane drink turned into a mental gymnastics exercise for one Singaporean Redditor, leaving many netizens mathing in confusion.

On 23 May, Reddit user illiterate-populist posted a photo of a sugarcane stall menu that came with not one, not two, but five variations of the drink, all differing by how much ice is inside.

The image, taken at a local stall, shows a breakdown of the standard sugarcane drink options:

Standard — S$2.00

Less Ice — S$2.50

Least Ice – S$3.00

Without Ice (S) – S$3.20

Without Ice (L) – S$5.00

If that wasn’t enough, the stall also offers sugarcane drinks with lemon or sour plum — each with the same five options, but priced S$0.20 higher across the board.

That brings the total number of combinations to 10.

Netizen react to dizzying drink menu

In their Reddit caption, the OP remarked that it was the most “complicated” sugarcane stall with “many options” they’d ever seen.

They added that the most complex they had seen prior to this was simply with and without ice or lemons.

“This is the only store I’ve seen so far like this.”

One netizen joked that it was more akin to buying stocks than sugarcane.

A helpful commenter created a table summary combining all 10 options together. They assumed less ice as 50% ice and “least ice” as 25%.

However, other commenters then requested the “formula” for a large sugarcane drink with both normal ice and “least ice”, which weren’t covered in the table.

Commenters question ‘least ice’ drink option

Some users speculated that the vendor might’ve created the overly specific options after getting tired of overly picky customers who “micro-managed” orders.

They brought up an anecdote of a customer who tried to order “kopi siew siew siew siew dai” (coffee with “less less less less” sugar) at a drinks stall.

Others zeroed in on the ‘least ice’ category — a phrase many had never encountered before — and joked about needing a formula to calculate what that even means.

But not everyone saw the confusing menu as a bad thing.

One user pointed out that it’s still better than cai png stalls that charge based on “vibes”, praising the stall’s transparent pricing.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information on the sugarcane stall.

