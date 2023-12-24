Man Finds Supposedly Concussed Bird Near S’pore Botanic Gardens, Cares For Animal Till It Recovers

Man Gives Concussed Bird Water & ‘CPR’, Cares For It For 20 Mins

Other than pets, humans may not always be inclined to care for wild animals. But a man proved this conception wrong when he showed care and compassion to a supposedly concussed bird.

He chanced upon the creature on 14 Dec, which he claimed was hurt after flying into a building.

Hoping to help the bird, the man gave it a mini version of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and fed it water till its condition stabilised.

After around 20 minutes, he saw that the bird was fine and released it back into nature.

Man gives ‘CPR’ to concussed bird

The Facebook user posted about his experience on 14 Dec, sharing footage of a bird lying dazed on the grass. It had dark greenish back feathers, a white belly and reddish eyes.

Speaking to MS News, the OP said that he saw a flock of birds flying near the Singapore Botanic Gardens when one of them suddenly flew into the wall of a building and fell to the ground.

Quickly, the OP went to try to help it, giving it light chest compressions. The small bird appeared conscious but was unable to fly or do anything but blink its red eyes.

He also turned it around and rubbed its coat of feathers in an attempt to help the animal.

Likely still in shock to react to being picked up, the bird stayed still as the OP stroke its head and squeezed it lightly as if performing ‘CPR’.

Concussed bird recovers after rest & water

Eventually, the bird could stand once again. Perched on his arm, the OP took the bird into a building and gave it some water.

His new feathered friend even seemed stunned at the indoor sights.

The OP told MS News that the bird’s condition stabilised after around 20 minutes.

As such, he released his ‘patient’ back into the wild, getting it to unsteadily perch on a branch.

The now ‘discharged’ bird decided to hang around the tree for a while longer, and the OP got some last few shots in.

While most netizens were thankful for the OP’s help, one pointed out that the ‘CPR’ he conducted wasn’t actually CPR.

The commenter instead explained that the best way to handle a concussed bird is to place it in a dry box and let it rest until it’s ready to fly off.

Previously helped a bird the same way

Regardless, the OP’s kindness in caring for the bird is truly commendable. As it turns out, this wasn’t his first time helping a wild animal.

He told MS News that back in 2018, a similar incident happened near the Singapore Island Country Club.

Likewise, he cared gently for the bird and gave it water until it recovered enough to fly off.

Last year, a woman rescued an injured mynah, with a stranger footing the entire vet bill.

