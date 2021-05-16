Woh Hup (Private) Ltd Construction Company Uses Buses To Ferry Workers

Following at least 2 major accidents involving migrant workers on lorries, the issue of transportation of workers was thrust into the spotlight.

Many are now calling for safer transportation of workers via buses instead of lorries, including Assistant Secretary-General of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Melvin Yong.

On 14 May, Mr Yong shared on Facebook that some companies already ferry workers on buses.

These workers also spoke to Mr Yong, telling him they feel safer transported to work in a bus.

Woh Hup has been transporting workers by buses

In his Facebook post, Mr Yong says that while there has been much debate surrounding his suggestions about transporting workers by buses, some construction companies have been doing this for years.

One such company was Woh Hup (Private) Ltd, a company with over 2,500 workers.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the company has had the practice since before the pandemic.

On 14 May, Mr Yong visited the company with some NTUC and Building Construction and Timber Industries Employees’ Union colleagues.

The aim of the trip was to find out how workers are being transported on buses and to understand the challenges of such a move by the company.

Workers feel safer transported via bus

Mr Yong went on to share that Woh Hup charters buses to ferry the bulk of their workers to and from work sites daily.

Woh Hup’s executive director shared with ST that while such a practice costs more, it’s safer and more convenient for the workers.

Workers also shared with Mr Yong that they felt safer being transported to work via a bus.

Mr Yong then concluded his post assuring that they will continue to engage tripartite partners to enhance the safety of workers.

Amy Khor says move might be painful to industry

Several MPs have brought up the issue of safer transport for workers in Parliament.

On 10 May, Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said that while doing away with lorries carrying workers is ideal, changing the rules at this point in time will cause “acute pain” to the construction industry.

She elaborated that it will lead to delayed projects and loss of jobs, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Dr Khor also shared that in a review by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) in 2008 that industry associations gave strong feedback that not transporting workers on lorries would lead to “significantly higher business costs”.

Hope change will come with time

While costs are definitely a consideration in businesses, it’s hard to justify the lowered costs when lives of workers are put on the line.

This is especially as the recent spate of tragic accidents have shown us the implications of transporting workers on lorries.

Hopefully, in time to come, we can see real change that will better safeguard the safety of these workers who contribute so much to building Singapore.

