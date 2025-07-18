Colourful container display set up at Tanjong Pagar Terminal to mark SG60

SG60 container display made up of 271 containers, assembled over 32 hours

As Singapore’s 60th birthday nears, a colourful container display has been set up at Tanjong Pagar Terminal to mark the milestone.

The heartwarming message spells out “SG60 ♥” and “PSA ♥ SG”.

14 shipping line customers contributed to SG60 container display

In a statement on Friday (18 July), port operator PSA Singapore said the display measures 57m by 101m by 14.6m, and is made up of 271 containers.

It took 32 hours to assemble, with the strong support of the 14 shipping line customers which contributed the containers.

Those who wish to take photos should know that the display will be lit up every night from 25 July to 13 Aug.

SG60 container display is a tribute to S’pore’s maritime journey

PSA said the display in Tanjong Pagar Terminal – Singapore’s first container terminal, which opened in 1972 – is “a tribute to the nation’s containerisation and maritime journey”.

The display also symbolises “PSA’s strong and enduring partnership with its customers and stakeholders across the maritime and supply chain ecosystem”, it added, noting:

The collaborative efforts reflect the unity and shared commitment of the industry in celebrating SG60, reinforcing their ongoing support for Singapore’s position as a leading global maritime hub.

PSA International Group CEO Ong Kim Pong said PSA pays tribute to Singapore and its pioneers, people and partners with this “symbolic container formation”.

In a Facebook post, Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said PSA’s “homage” to SG60 is “a lovely way to wrap up a big week for the MOT (Ministry of Transport) Family as the Global Aviation and Maritime Symposium comes to an end”.

PSA holding charity run & mass walk

Besides the container display, PSA is celebrating SG60 with a 10km competitive charity run and a 5km mass walk on 25 July.

The events, which will pass through the Tanjong Pagar and Keppel Terminals, offer employees “a rare opportunity” to visit them on foot before their redevelopment after 2027.

The charity run’s proceeds will go to non-profit organisation Care Corner Singapore, which provides social and healthcare services to the needy.

Featured image adapted from PSA Singapore on Facebook.