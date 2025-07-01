UOB Plaza sets 3 Guinness World Records with light projection show to mark 90th anniversary & SG60

UOB Plaza snags 3 Guinness World Records with stunning light projection show

UOB Plaza has set the Singapore skyline ablaze with a jaw-dropping light show to mark two major milestones: the bank’s 90th anniversary and Singapore’s 60th year of independence.

The stunning spectacle that has officially snagged three Guinness World Records, turning the iconic UOB Plaza 1 into a historic beacon of light, art, and national pride.

UOB Plaza now hosts world’s brightest & highest projection image

In collaboration with local experiential design agency Hexogon Solution, the building has become a canvas for the world’s tallest, brightest, and longest light projection show.

This amazing feat has bagged three Guinness World Record titles, awarded on 27 June:

Largest Light Output in a Projected Image

Longest Architectural Projection-Mapped Display

Highest Projection Image on a Building

Standing tall at 280m, UOB Plaza 1 transforms nightly into a vibrant display of colour, lights, and motion art that celebrates both the bank’s legacy and our nation’s journey.

The light show also shines a spotlight on homegrown artistry. Featured in the projections are works by Singaporean artists who had won UOB’s long-running Painting of the Year competition, the longest art award of its kind in Southeast Asia.

Light show to run from now till National Day

Running from now until National Day (9 Aug), the UOB Plaza projection lights up the skyline every Monday to Saturday, 7.25pm to 11pm, giving locals and tourists alike ample time to catch the spectacle.

MS News reader Omella Foo caught the breathtaking display during the NDP National Education (NE) Show on 28 Jun (Sat).

Besides being a visual treat, the projection is also a showcase of UOB’s commitment to innovation and its roots in Singapore, partnering with homegrown talent to push the limits of what’s possible.

For the best viewing, head to Cavenagh Bridge or the riverfront next to the Asian Civilisations Museum.

The ideal vantage point extends beyond the Sir Stamford Raffles statue, providing clear sightlines and a fully immersive experience.

To check out the complete show timings and explore the featured artworks, visit: go.uob.com/uobplazaprojection

Also read: 600 junior UOB staff in S’pore will get extra month’s bonus to help with rising costs

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from UOB on Facebook.