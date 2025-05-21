1 of 3 new Coordinating Ministers to be Acting PM when PM & DPM are not around

DPM & new Coordinating Ministers to oversee four critical areas, says PM Wong

One of the features of the new Cabinet announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (21 May) is that it has three new coordinating ministers.

One of the three will be appointed Acting PM when Mr Wong and Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong are not around, he said.

Shanmugam to be Coordinating Minister for National Security

During the press conference on Wednesday, Mr Wong appointed Mr K. Shanmugam as the Coordinating Minister for National Security, “a critical role with far-reaching responsibilities”.

Safeguarding Singapore’s safety and survival is essential, he said, and Mr Shanmugam’s extensive experience in government means he is well-placed to take on the new role.

He takes over the position from Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who is retiring.

Mr Shamumgam will continue as Minister for Home Affairs, but relinquish his portfolio as Minister for Law.

Chan Chun Sing to be Coordinating Minister for Public Services

Mr Chan Chun Sing was appointed as the Coordinating Minister for Public Services, a new portfolio.

He will coordinate and oversee the efforts to bring together public services in “a more accessible and integrated manner”, Mr Wong said.

The role has been renamed from Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure, a position previously held by former transport minister Khaw Boon Wan, The Straits Times reported him as saying.

Mr Chan will also be Defence Minister, taking over from Dr Ng Eng Hen, who is retiring.

Ong Ye Kung to be Coordinating Minister for Social Policies

Mr Ong Ye Kung was appointed as the Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, a role previously held by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam until he resigned to run for president in 2023.

In this position, Mr Ong will oversee the efforts to review and update our social policies.

The Government will press on with efforts to strengthen our social safety nets, “but we also have to design our policies well, and manage the trade-offs carefully”, Mr Wong said.

Mr Ong will also continue as Minister for Health.

DPM & Coordinating Ministers to form ‘core team’

At the press conference, Mr Wong also explained why he appointed three new Coordinating Ministers.

Together with DPM Gan, the four senior leaders will form part of the “core team” to assist and advise him, he said.

They will also provide guidance and mentorship to the new and younger ministers.

The four of them will oversee four critical areas – the economy, national security, public services and social policies.

Accordingly, Mr Gan will be Acting PM in Mr Wong’s absence.

If both Mr Wong and Mr Gan are not around, one of the Coordinating Ministers will be appointed Acting PM.

4 senior leaders ‘good arrangement for now’

Another notable feature of the new Cabinet is that it has just one DPM, whereas almost all Cabinets for the past 40 years have had two DPMs.

When asked why he didn’t appoint a second DPM, Mr Wong said four senior leaders were “a good arrangement for now”.

While there may be changes along the way, he is “happy” with this configuration as the new term of Parliament starts.

The swearing-in of the new Ministers, Senior Ministers of State and Ministers of State will occur on Friday (23 May).

