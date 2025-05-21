Lawrence Wong’s new Cabinet has David Neo & Jeffrey Siow as full Ministers, only 1 DPM

Lawrence Wong announces new Cabinet lineup on 21 May

Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong has introduced his new Cabinet on Wednesday (21 May), 18 days after GE2025.

The new Cabinet includes two new Ministers — David Neo and Jeffrey Siow, who will be Acting Ministers for Culture, Community and Youth, as well as Transport, respectively.

The majority of Cabinet positions remained unchanged:

Prime Minister & Minister for Finance: Mr Lawrence Wong

Mr Lawrence Wong Senior Minister: Mr Lee Hsien Loong

Mr Lee Hsien Loong Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Trade and Industry: Mr Gan Kim Yong

Mr Gan Kim Yong Minister for Home Affairs & Coordinating Minister for National Security : Mr K Shanmugam

Mr K Shanmugam Minister for Foreign Affairs: Dr Vivian Balakrishnan

Dr Vivian Balakrishnan Minister for Manpower & Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology: Dr Tan See Leng

Dr Tan See Leng Minister for Health & Coordinating Minister for Social Policies: Mr Ong Ye Kung

Mr Ong Ye Kung Minister for Sustainability and the Environment & Minister-in-charge for Trade Relations: Ms Grace Fu

Ms Grace Fu Minister for Social & Family Development: Mr Masagos Zulkifli Bin Masagos Mohamad

Mr Masagos Zulkifli Bin Masagos Mohamad Minister for Digital Development and Information: Ms Josephine Teo

Ms Josephine Teo Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office & Second Minister for Finance & National Development: Ms Indranee Rajah

Cabinet Minister reshuffles & additions

The reshuffling of portfolios resulted in these changes for existing Ministers:

Minister for Education & Minister-in-charge of Public Services Integration: Mr Desmond Lee

Mr Desmond Lee Minister for Defence & Coordinating Minister for Public Services: Mr Chan Chun Sing

Mr Chan Chun Sing Minister for National Development : Mr Chee Hong Tat

: Mr Chee Hong Tat Minister for Law & Second Minister for Home Affairs: Mr Edwin Tong

Two politicians also got selected to be new Ministers in PM Wong’s Cabinet:

Acting Minister for Transport & Senior Minister of State for Finance: Mr Jeffrey Siow

Mr Jeffrey Siow Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth & Senior Minister of State for Education: Mr David Neo

Substantial changes in other Cabinet positions

Additionally, here are the other new appointments for Senior Ministers of State:

Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs & Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs: Assoc Prof ​Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim

Assoc Prof ​Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs & Foreign Affairs : Ms Sim Ann

Ms Sim Ann Senior Minister of State for National Development & Transport: Ms Sun Xueling

Ms Sun Xueling Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment & Education: Dr Janil Puthucheary

Dr Janil Puthucheary Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment & Defence: Mr Zaqy Mohamad

Mr Zaqy Mohamad Senior Minister of State for Health & Manpower: Dr Koh Poh Koon

Dr Koh Poh Koon Senior Minister of State for Health & Digital Development and Information: Mr Tan Kiat How

Mr Tan Kiat How Senior Minister of State for Law & Transport: Mr Murali Pillai

Listed below are the new appointments for Ministers of State:

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth & Transport: Mr Baey Yam Keng

Mr Baey Yam Keng Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth & Manpower : Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash

: Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash Minister of State for Digital Development and Information & Education: Ms Jasmin Lau

Ms Jasmin Lau Minister of State for Trade and Industry & Foreign Affairs: Ms Gan Siow Huang



Ms Gan Siow Huang Minister of State for Trade and Industry & National Development: Mr Alvin Tan

Mr Alvin Tan Minister of State for Social and Family Development & Home Affairs: Mr Goh Pei Ming

Mr Goh Pei Ming Minister of State for Social and Family Development & Foreign Affairs: Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim

Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim Minister of State for Defence: Mr Desmond Choo

The positions of Parliamentary Secretaries saw further changes:

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth & Sustainability and the Environment: Ms Goh Hanyan

Ms Goh Hanyan Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education & National Development: Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi

Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower & Finance: Mr Shawn Huang

Mr Shawn Huang Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law & Social and Family Development: Mr Eric Chua

PM Lawrence Wong’s 2nd Cabinet reshuffle

Singapore’s post-GE2025 19th Cabinet is PM Lawrence Wong’s second appointed line-up, after forming the previous Cabinet in May 2024.

One interesting feature of the latest Cabinet is that there is only one Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) — Mr Gan Kim Yong.

Almost all Cabinets for the past 40 years have had two DPMs, except between May 2019 and June 2022.

Several Cabinet members also retired from politics, including former DPM Heng Swee Keat, former SM Mr Teo Chee Hean, and former Defence Minister Mr Ng Eng Hen.

The swearing-in ceremony will occur on Friday (23 May) for Ministers, Senior Ministers of State, and Ministers of State.

