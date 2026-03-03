2 corgis rescued from puppy farm in S’pore urgently need treatment, fundraising campaign launched

Rescuers aim to reach S$36,000 in funds to treat corgis rescued from breeding facility in Singapore

A group of animal rescuers in Singapore are urgently raising S$36,000 for the treatment of two corgis, who were rescued from a puppy farm.

Particularly, one of them needs to undergo surgery to address severe issues in his knees and hips as soon as possible.

Speaking to MS News, 30-year-old independent rescuer Tiffany said she and her friends rescued 9-month-old Huey and 11-month-old Dewey on 16 Jan from a commercial breeding facility in the West of Singapore.

Facility allegedly kept dogs kept in small cages

Ms Tiffany told MS News that she had first heard about the facility through a neighbourhood WhatsApp group for dog owners.

“Someone shared a link to a website listing puppies for adoption, and curiosity led me to visit,” she said.

During her visit, she saw malnourished dogs kept in small cages with no space to move. This contributed to the dogs’ loss of muscle mass.

“Seeing the state they were in, I knew I couldn’t walk away; I had to get them to safety and thus called a few of my close friends for help,” the rescuer said.

Ms Tiffany also shared that there were several other dogs in the facility.

“We knew we couldn’t save them all, but I simply couldn’t bear to leave Huey and Dewey behind.”

Corgis were severely neglected and underweight

According to Ms Tiffany’s post on the fundraising site Give.asia, the corgis had been neglected, with their coats severely matted with urine and faeces.

Worse, the puppies had resorted to eating their own waste to survive.

“Because they were both older than typical ‘retail’ puppies, they had been intentionally starved so they would look smaller and more ‘puppy-like’ to potential buyers,” Ms Tiffany told MS News.

The normal body weight for corgis in their age range is from 9kg to 13.5kg, but Huey and Dewey weighed 4.2kg and 4.7kg, respectively.

Their weights even plummeted after rescue, and Dewey, whose weight dropped to 3.5kg, had to be brought to the emergency vet.

“As I carried him into the emergency vet, he was almost limp in my arms,” Ms Tiffany wrote. “If we hadn’t brought him in that moment, he would have died soon after.”

Furthermore, both puppies tested positive for Giardia, an intestinal infection that causes intermittent diarrhoea.

Dewey was also found to have undescended testicles, which puts him at a higher risk of testicular cancer.

One puppy has displaced hips and kneecaps

Meanwhile, Huey was found by specialists to have been born with severe issues in his skeletal system.

His hips are out of their sockets, his kneecaps are displaced, and like his brother, he has undescended testicles.

The issues with his legs cause him to drag the back half of his body, Ms Tiffany explained.

Fortunately, Huey is still a puppy, so his body can still efficiently adapt if corrective surgeries are done to his knees and hips.

However, his growth plates will close permanently when he turns one on 21 April, so his rescuers are in a race against time to raise funds for his treatment.

Without corrective surgery, Huey would suffer a lifetime of debilitating arthritis.

The pup is set to undergo his first reconstructive surgery on both knees on 12 March, Ms Tiffany shared with MS News.

Once he recovers from surgery, Huey would also need to undergo a rigorous post-operative recovery program, which includes physiotherapy and hydrotherapy, for his muscles and joints to relearn correct movement.

“Our $36,000 goal covers these complex surgeries and the intensive rehabilitation Huey needs to learn how to walk properly for the first time with his new legs,” Ms Tiffany said.

Another puppy suffers digestive problems

While Dewey does not have skeletal issues, he’s suffering from digestive problems and malabsorption.

“His fosterer has observed that he seems to pass his food almost immediately after eating — a sign that his body isn’t yet absorbing the nutrients he needs to grow,” Ms Tiffany wrote.

Currently, Dewey is on vet-prescribed medicine and requires regular follow-ups to ensure his gut heals.

Once he’s strong enough, he will also need to undergo sterilisation surgery for his undesceded testicles and dental treatment to ensure his overall health.

Additionally, Dewey requires patience, specialised care, and positive reinforcement training as he had suffered trauma from his previous owners, causing him to fear common noises and be sensitive to the sound of other dogs.

Two rescued corgis need to be healthy to find forever homes

Huey and Dewey are currently supported by a dedicated network of foster volunteers, the fundraising page revealed.

“To manage the intensity of their medical needs, they are fostered in rotation across different households, ensuring 24/7 monitoring and strict adherence to their complex clinical schedules,” it read.

Their rescuers hope they meet their fundraising goal, so they can find forever homes once they’re healthy.

To contribute to their medical fund and help them get one step closer to their new life, visit their fundraising page.

