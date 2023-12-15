Man Stays With Father’s Corpse For 5 Days In Hougang HDB, They Depended On Each Other

Man With Autism Stays With Father’s Corpse For 5 Days In Hougang Flat

Police tragically found a man staying with his elderly father’s corpse for the past five days in their Hougang HDB flat.

The 81-year-old deceased lived with his son, who was in his 30s or 40s.

The younger man was diagnosed with autism and the two depended on each other, with the deceased previously expressing worry about his son’s future after he had passed.

Investigations are currently ongoing but the authorities do not suspect foul play.

Man stays with father’s corpse in Hougang HDB

According to Shin Min Daily News, the tragic incident took place in a unit on the sixth floor at Block 25 Hougang Avenue 3.

On Thursday (14 Dec), the police investigated the flat and found the corpse of the 81-year-old man who lived there.

They suspected that his adult son had stayed with the deceased’s body for at least five days.

A neighbour told Shin Min Daily News reporters that the elderly man lived with his son, who had a low IQ and autism.

She stated that they had lived in the unit together for 20 years, with the son being in his 30s or 40s.

Neighbour recalls the son trying to approach them

The neighbour had not seen the deceased since early December but recalled an incident on 13 Dec.

On that day, the son, who never talked to the neighbours, approached the unit and seemed to want to say something.

However, he left once her mother went to ask him what he wanted.

As such, the neighbour was saddened once she heard the news as she felt that the son wanted to ask someone to help his father.

The deceased’s next-door neighbour, Ms Zhang (transliterated from Chinese), said that she last saw the elderly man about five days ago.

However, she noticed a foul odour the night before.

She also recounted how she found the deceased’s son taking the lift alone over the past few days.

Ms Zhang alleged that his father usually accompanied him down to his school bus.

His son went to a special needs school in Ang Mo Kio on weekdays.

Deceased expressed worry about his son’s future

Another neighbour, 71-year-old Mr Zheng (transliterated from Chinese), related that he used to speak to the deceased downstairs every Sunday.

However, the elderly man did not show up last Sunday (10 Dec).

Mr Zheng revealed that the deceased once expressed worry to him, saying that once he passed, his son’s life would be miserable.

“He and his son have always depended on each other,” Mr Zheng added. “They don’t have other relatives.”

The police are currently investigating the case and have ruled out foul play.

