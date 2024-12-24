Cosmetic surgeon in Japan slammed for posting videos of corpses during dissection training

Cosmetic surgeon in Japan criticised for posting videos of corpses from dissection training

A Japanese cosmetic surgeon has drawn sharp criticism after sharing videos of corpses from her dissection training in Guam on social media.

In a now-deleted Instagram post on 23 Dec, the surgeon, who serves as the director of the Okinawa branch of the Tokyo Cosmetic Clinic, shared footage and images of herself and colleagues participating in an anatomy training session.

The post included uncensored visuals of the corpses, sparking outrage among netizens for what they deemed an insensitive display of donated bodies intended for educational purposes.

Doctor shares experience in Guam

The surgeon had documented the rare training opportunity on her personal account, showcasing moments of the dissection process.

According to Nikkan Sports, some of the shared footage revealed uncensored images of the cadavers, violating what many considered a boundary of respect.

Although the posts were quickly removed, many Japanese netizens captured and reshared the content on other platforms.

Doctor apologises for insensitivity

Facing swift criticism, the surgeon issued a public apology for her actions.

“I’m very sorry for causing discomfort to everyone with my post about my anatomical training in Guam,” she said.

She also responded to comments who questioned why she felt the need to share the experiences in the first place.

“I received many comments saying that sharing about the anatomy training at all was inappropriate,” she said.

“The opportunity to dissect a fresh corpse and enhance my knowledge and skills in anatomy is very rare, and virtually not possible in Japan,” she explained.

She noted that her intention was to raise awareness among her peers, saying: “Many doctors in Japan are unaware of such opportunities.”

She added that some of her colleagues even reached out to her expressing interest after seeing her post.

Some netizens, however, were unconvinced.

One commenter acknowledged the importance of hands-on experience for doctors but expressed dismay at how she handled the corpses, criticising her for what they felt was a lack of proper respect.

Another commenter felt her apology missed the mark entirely.

“The issue isn’t just about failing to fully censor the corpses,” they wrote, adding that the doctor appeared to be deflecting blame and shifting the focus of the argument.

