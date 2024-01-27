Man Molests Cosplayer At Genshin Impact Event In Suntec, Gets 5 Weeks’ Jail

Man Molests Cosplayer At Genshin Impact Fan Event In Suntec Convention Centre

Wee Hong Ee, a 41-year-old father, recently pleaded guilty to using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a person.

He exposed his genitals while at a fan event for the role-playing game Genshin Impact before touching himself in public.

He then rubbed his exposed genitals against a female cosplayer at the event.

The 41-year-old was sentenced to five weeks’ jail for the offence.

Man molests cosplayer at Genshin Impact event in Suntec while wife & child were in toilet

According to TODAY, Wee visited Suntec Convention Centre with his wife and one-year-old son on 30 Oct 2022 evening.

Coincidentally, the convention centre was hosting a fan event for the role-playing game Genshin Impact.

When his wife and son went to the washroom, Wee unzipped his pants and exposed his genitals.

He then proceeded to touch himself before tailing a female cosplayer.

As the location was packed at the time, the cosplayer did not find Wee’s behaviour suspicious.

While following her, Wee allegedly rubbed his exposed genitals against the cosplayer’s backside.

Even though the victim felt something touching her, she assumed that it was merely another cosplayer’s costume.

Wee later met up with his family and left the area.

Even though the victim wasn’t immediately aware of what transpired, one of her friends witnessed the incident and proceeded to inform the event organiser and lodge a police report.

Wee was arrested some three months later in Jan 2023.

Sentenced to 5 weeks’ jail

The 41-year-old was sentenced to five weeks jail after he pleaded guilty to using criminal force to outrage a person’s modesty.

The deputy public prosecutor had sought a jail term of about four to eight weeks.

She argued that even though Wee pleaded guilty at the earliest chance he had, he exposed his genitals in a crowded public space.

Wee’s lawyer, on the other hand, pleaded for a jail sentence of four weeks, claiming that his client was remorseful.

The judge acknowledged Wee’s early indication of plea but pointed out other aggravating factors, including the location where the offence took place.

For outraging a person’s modesty using criminal force, Wee could’ve faced up to three years’ jail, a fine, caning, or a combination of all three.

