Man To Be Charged Over Alleged Molest During S’pore Grand Prix, Another Faces 3 Charges

36-Year-Old Man Accused Of Molest Against Woman During S’pore Grand Prix

The annual Singapore Grand Prix is usually an enjoyable event for its participants.

However, the night turned sour for four of them when a woman in their group had her thigh allegedly grabbed by a man during the event.

That man’s friend then allegedly assaulted them.

Alleged molest at Grand Prix took place on 16 Sep

In a news release on Sunday (5 Nov), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said officers on patrol came across a dispute at Connaught Drive on 16 Sep.

That was the second day of the Grand Prix, which was taking place across Singapore’s town area including Connaught Drive.

They established that a 36-year-old man had allegedly molested a 20-year-old woman along that road.

In a TikTok video, the alleged victim Karen Beh said she was there with her boyfriend Tyrus, her sister Kaci and her sister’s boyfriend Bryan.

When the group was walking in an area that wasn’t crowded, a man walking in the opposite direction allegedly grabbed her right thigh with his right arm, she added.

2nd man allegedly punches & shoves 2 of them

When Kaci and Bryan confronted the man about this, another man — who is a friend of the first man — allegedly shoved them.

This caused Kaci to fall to the ground, Ms Beh said.

The second man then allegedly punched Bryan in the head and the two men started brawling.

The SPF said the second man, who is aged 37, was known to the 36-year-old man.

He allegedly got into an altercation with two people who were known to Ms Beh — fighting with a 25-year-old man (Bryan) and pushing a 24-year-old woman (Kaci).

The fracas resulted in Bryan suffering swelling on his face.

Man to be charged over alleged molest at Grand Prix

For his involvement in the incident, the 36-year-old man will be charged in court on Monday (6 Nov), SPF said.

He will face one count of outrage of modesty under Section 354(1) of the Penal Code 1871.

That offence carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments.

2nd man faces 3 charges

His friend won’t get away either — the 37-year-old will also be charged on Monday.

In fact, he faces three charges:

one count of criminal force under Section 352 of the Penal Code 1871 one count of voluntarily causing hurt under Section 323 of the Penal Code 1871 one count of affray under Section 267B of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted of criminal force, he stands to get a jail term of up to three months and/or a fine of up to S$1,500.

For voluntarily causing hurt, he may be jailed for up to three years and/or fined up to S$5,000.

Lastly, those found guilty of affray can be imprisoned for up to one year and/or fined up to S$5,000.

Featured image adapted from Karen Beh on TikTok.