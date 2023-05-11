Eligible S’poreans Will Get Up To S$400 Cost-Of-Living Payment In June, Check Your Bank Accounts

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Cost-Of-Living Payment Will Be Disbursed Via PayNow Or Bank Transfer In June 2023

During Budget 2023, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced that the Government will be disbursing cash as part of the Cost-of-Living (COL) Special Payment under the Assurance Package (AP) scheme.

The money, which will range from S$200 to S$400 or up to S$700 for seniors, is aimed at helping citizens tide through the inflationary climate.

Eligible Singaporeans can receive the payouts from 7 June.

Roughly 2.5 million adults to get cost-of-living cash payment

In a press release today (11 May), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) declared that about 2.5 million adult Singaporeans will benefit from the handout.

The amount they’ll receive can go up to S$400, depending on their annual assessable income.

According to the AP website, individuals must meet the following criteria to qualify for the COL Special Payment:

Singaporean citizens aged 21 years and above in 2023

Assessable Income (AI) for Year of Assessment (YA) 2022 does not exceed S$100,000

Must not own more than one property.

As for how much cash they’ll receive, Singaporeans may refer to the table below:

This will provide cost-of-living relief for Singaporean households while giving more support to lower- to middle-income groups.

850,000 senior Singaporeans can receive additional sum of up to S$300

Additionally, about 850,000 senior Singaporeans will receive up to S$300 cash from the COL Seniors’ Bonus.

To qualify for the handout, seniors must meet the following criteria:

Singaporean aged 55 or above in 2023

AI for YA 2022 must not exceed S$34,000

Annual Value of home must not exceed S$21,000

Must not own more than one property.

The sum received will differ based on two factors:

Age bracket

Annual Value of home

Here’s a breakdown of how much eligible seniors can expect to receive:

Taking into account both payments, eligible seniors can receive up to S$700 in June.

Link NRIC to PayNow to get payouts by 7 June

Eligible Singaporeans who link their NRIC to PayNow by 23 May can expect to receive the payments by 7 Jun. They must, however, have accounts with the 10 participating banks, which include DBS/POSB, UOB, and OCBC.

Those without NRIC-PayNow linked bank accounts can also receive their payments by 15 Jun if they update their bank account details on the AP website by 5 Jun.

Apart from the two payment methods above, eligible recipients may also receive their payments by withdrawing them at OCBC ATMs islandwide via the GovCash service.

More information can be found on the MOF and Assurance Package websites.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.