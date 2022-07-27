Couple Weds At Choa Chu Kang Columbarium Where They First Met, Glad To Have Family’s Support

Couple Weds At Choa Chu Kang Columbarium On 23 Jul

On joyous occasions like wedding days, many couples tend to steer clear of inauspicious locations.

Well, Singaporean couple Mr Huang and Ms Zhuo are certainly not your typical partners.

Dressed to the nines in their traditional Chinese garb, the 34-year-old groom and 26-year-old bride held their wedding at a columbarium in Choa Chu Kang last Saturday (23 Jul).

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News about their unique choice of location, the couple shared that they wanted to commemorate their nuptials by going back to the very place where they first met.

Couple weds at columbarium where they met

Explaining their wedding location choice, Mr Huang said he and his wife first met at Nirvana Memorial Garden Singapore, located in Choa Chu Kang.

He shared that on that occasion, Ms Zhuo was paying her respects to the deceased while he was only touring the area. Their meeting, he said, was “fated”.

It’s been years since that faithful day now. In fact, the couple had registered their marriage two years ago and were left with holding the traditional Chinese wedding ceremony.

On Saturday (23 Jul) morning, Mr Huang and Ms Zhuo turned up at Nirvana Memorial Garden Singapore dressed in traditional Chinese wedding outfits.

Alongside friends and family, the couple had an unforgettable wedding at the columbarium.

They also went around the place memorialising the day with photos.

According to Shin Min Daily News, they also held a banquet dinner later that night.

Glad to receive families’ support

Mr Huang said it has always been his wish to take photos with Miss Chua at Nirvana Memorial Garden Singapore while dressed in their wedding garbs.

The 34-year-old, however, acknowledged that some elderly relatives might find the idea disconcerting. After all, going to a columbarium on such an auspicious occasion is often seen as taboo.

In their case, he was glad that their families were supportive.

He told Shin Min Daily News that his parents are open-minded and his in-laws have also been supportive of the idea.

Besides being where the couple first met, Mr Huang thought that this way, his ancestors will be speedily ‘informed’ of their wedding.

It is also a way of paying respects, he said.

Those of the younger generation are generally more open-minded

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a spokesperson from Nirvana Memorial Garden Singapore said that those of the younger generation are generally more open-minded. They no longer see the columbarium as taboo.

In fact, in recent years, he has seen other couples visiting the columbarium on their wedding days.

This year alone, there have been two such couples who turned up in their wedding attires.

In their view, this is a testament to how much perspective has shifted in our younger generations.

Besides weddings, he even observed some families bringing their month-old babies to pay their respects to ancestors.

Congrats to the newlyweds

Mr Huang and Ms Chua’s wedding certainly takes the phrase ‘to death do us part’ to a whole new level.

We’re glad that they had an unforgettable wedding day that commemorated their first meeting.

MS News extends our heartiest congratulations to the newlyweds. May they have a blissful marriage ahead.

Featured image adapted from Nirvana Memorial Garden Singapore on Facebook.