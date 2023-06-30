S’pore Girl Appears On Cover Of Newspaper, Grandpa Uses It As Placemat & Bug Swatter

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Girl Gets Featured On Cover Of Newspaper, Grandpa Uses It To Kill Insects

Apart from informing the public about recent happenings, newspapers often serve various other purposes in Asian households.

Recently, a girl in Singapore was featured on the cover of The Straits Times (ST)’s lifestyle section.

While you would expect her loved ones to frame up such an incredible achievement, that edition of the paper ended up serving a very different purpose.

In her TikTok video, the girl showed an elderly man, presumably her grandfather, using the paper as a placemat for eating fruit.

He also used it to kill insects in the house, amongst many other things.

Featured in The Straits Times for clothing shop in Haji Lane

The OP is the owner of Plop Apparels, a vintage clothing shop in Haji Lane.

She was featured in ST to share about her up-and-coming fashion label, which is catered to the younger generation.

Besides having an article written about her, she was also featured prominently on the cover of the newspaper’s lifestyle section.

Pretty impressive, right?

Grandpa saw different purpose for newspaper

However, the OP’s grandpa decided to treat the newspaper just like he would with any other edition.

In her video, she shows him eating longans on the table.

When eating such fruits, Asian households often use newspapers as placemats to keep the table clean.

And that’s exactly what the elderly man was doing — dumping longan skin right over a picture of the OP herself.

Used newspaper to kill insects & wipe glass door

In the next scene, he appears to be using the newspaper to whack something on the wall.

Judging from the OP’s use of a cockroach emoji, he must have been trying to kill an insect. He can even be heard swearing at the unseen pest in Cantonese.

The video then shows the grandpa scrunching up the newspaper and using it to wipe a glass door.

Waste not, want not, we guess.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information and will update the article when she gets back.

Netizens laugh at comical scene

Other TikTok users found the entire situation to be extremely funny.

Many commented that they “love” her grandpa’s behaviour, pointing out how adorable it is.

One also noted that at least her grandpa was using the newspaper for “good” purposes.

While the OP’s grandpa may have used the newspaper for other activities, we are sure that he is still extremely proud of her.

It’s definitely no small accomplishment to appear in the newspaper — at least for a positive reason — so kudos to the OP for her incredible achievement.

Featured image adapted from @jermtard on TikTok.