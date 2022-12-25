Man Buys 10 Newspaper Copies After Daughter’s Event Makes The News, Proves Asian Father’s Love

Man Buys 10 Copies Of Newspaper That Covered Daughter’s Event To Show His Pride

Since many of us were raised by Asian parents, we would know the different ways in which they express their affection, and it’s the little things that matter.

For example, instead of apologising in an argument, some parents may serve us fruits instead.

For this father in Southern California, he was so proud that his daughter’s event made the news that he decided to buy 10 copies of the newspaper.

Man buys 10 copies of newspaper that covered daughter’s event

On 7 Nov, a woman shared about an incident with her father in the Subtle Asian Traits Facebook group.

In the post, she said that her parents moved to Southern California after their retirement. They did so to remain close to their daughters who had built their lives there.

Every morning, the OP’s 94-year-old father would walk to the local Asian market to get his Chinese newspapers, she explained.

Not long before her post, the OP organised an event that made the news. When her father saw an article covering that event in the newspaper, he decided to purchase 10 copies and proceeded to give them all to her.

Daughter understands it’s his way of expressing his love

Due to his old age, the OP’s father did not realise that many people no longer read physical newspapers, with everything now going online.

As such, he likely thought that she would want to share the newspapers with her friends. However, most of her friends did not understand Chinese, she said.

Although her father did not communicate his pride directly, she said that she understood in her heart that this was his way of showing her that he loves her.

Treasure & cherish every moment with your parents

While the gesture wasn’t extravagant, this incident shows how parents have their own little ways of showing their love and affection for their children.

Instead of always hoping for our parents to do something ‘extra’, we should perhaps appreciate the little things they do every day that make even the slightest difference.

And since we’ll never know when we could lose our loved ones, let’s learn to treasure them now, while they’re still around.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.