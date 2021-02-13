Singapore Confirms 9 New Covid-19 Cases On 13 Feb

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 9 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (13 Feb).

All are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

There are no cases in the community or workers’ dormitories today.

Today’s tally is the lowest Singapore has recorded since the 5 cases in a day that we reported on 28 Dec 2020.

Reminder to abide by updated restrictions over CNY

As we continue indulging in the Chinese New Year (CNY) festivities, let’s remember to adhere to the updated restrictions during this period.

Households should receive no more than 8 unique visitors a day, and everyone else should limit visits to up to 2 households each day.

For those meeting with friends outside, remember to keep to maximum 8 pax per group, and have your masks on except when eating or drinking.

Not forgetting checking in and out of public places using SafeEntry or TraceTogether, which are essential in contact tracing.

Hopefully if everyone complies with the rules, we’ll be able to curb community infections.

Have a safe & happy celebration

Despite the restrictions in place, they don’t mean that we have to give up on celebrating the occasion entirely.

Like many occasions that were affected last year, we’ll find ways to adapt and make the most of the situation.

Till things return to pre-pandemic normalcy, this is the ‘new normal’ we’ll have to embrace, to keep everyone safe.

