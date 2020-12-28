Singapore Confirms 5 New Covid-19 Cases On 28 Dec
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 5 new Covid-19 cases today (28 Dec). This brings the national tally to 58,529.
Of the 5, there are:
- 4 imported cases
- 0 living in workers’ dorm
- 1 community case
All 4 imported ones are serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.
5 imported cases yesterday
Summing up yesterday’s updates, Singapore had confirmed 5 Covid-19 cases on 27 Dec, all of which were imported.
5 New Covid-19 Cases In S’pore On 27 Dec, All Are Imported & Already Serving SHNs
Here’s a breakdown of the cases according to MOH:
- 1 Singapore Permanent Resident (PR) who came back from Ukraine
- 4 Work Permit Holders from Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines (3 are domestic workers)
All were already serving SHN upon arrival and authorities tested them during their stay.
1 among 5 served SHN at Mandarin Orchard
One of the 4 Work Permit holders served SHN at Mandarin Orchard Singapore.
She had undergone a swab test on 19 and 21 Dec. Both results came back negative.
Unfortunately, results for her 3rd swab test on 24 Dec – at the end of her SHN – returned positive.
MOH authorities are also assessing if she could be linked to the 13 cases. You can read the full details here.
3rd Mandarin Orchard SHN Guest Gets Covid-19, M’sian Work-Permit Holder Tested Positive On 24 Dec
Stay vigilant even in Phase 3
Phase 3 begins today, more people will be allowed to gather in slightly larger groups, especially when going shopping and dining out.
Do remember that as we’re still in the middle of a pandemic, being socially responsible is still the way to go to ensure that community cases will not spike.
So mask up, practise good hygiene, and try your best to keep a safe distance from others.
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image by MS News.