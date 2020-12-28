Singapore Confirms 5 New Covid-19 Cases On 28 Dec

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 5 new Covid-19 cases today (28 Dec). This brings the national tally to 58,529.

Of the 5, there are:

4 imported cases

0 living in workers’ dorm

1 community case

All 4 imported ones are serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

5 imported cases yesterday

Summing up yesterday’s updates, Singapore had confirmed 5 Covid-19 cases on 27 Dec, all of which were imported.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases according to MOH:

1 Singapore Permanent Resident (PR) who came back from Ukraine

4 Work Permit Holders from Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines (3 are domestic workers)

All were already serving SHN upon arrival and authorities tested them during their stay.

1 among 5 served SHN at Mandarin Orchard

One of the 4 Work Permit holders served SHN at Mandarin Orchard Singapore.

She had undergone a swab test on 19 and 21 Dec. Both results came back negative.

Unfortunately, results for her 3rd swab test on 24 Dec – at the end of her SHN – returned positive.

MOH authorities are also assessing if she could be linked to the 13 cases. You can read the full details here.

Stay vigilant even in Phase 3

Phase 3 begins today, more people will be allowed to gather in slightly larger groups, especially when going shopping and dining out.

Do remember that as we’re still in the middle of a pandemic, being socially responsible is still the way to go to ensure that community cases will not spike.

So mask up, practise good hygiene, and try your best to keep a safe distance from others.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.