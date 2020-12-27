Singapore Confirms 5 New Covid-19 Cases On 27 Dec

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 5 new Covid-19 cases today (27 Dec). This brings the national tally to 58,524.

Of the 5, there are:

5 imported cases

0 living in workers’ dorm

0 community cases

All 5 imported ones are serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

10 imported cases yesterday

Summing up yesterday’s updates, Singapore had confirmed 10 Covid-19 cases on 26 Dec, all of whom were imported.

Here’s a breakdown of the details, according to the late night update by MOH:

2 Singaporeans who returned from the United Kingdom

2 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh and India

3 Dependant’s Pass holders from India

3 Short-Term Visit Pass holders

Among the Short-Term Visit Pass holders, 2 are relatives of Singaporeans who touched down from Qatar and India.

Another is a caregiver of a person who’s currently under medical care in Singapore. All were already serving SHNs upon arrival.

Mandarin Orchard Singapore guest tested positive

One of the Short-Term Visit Pass holders had served SHNs at Mandarin Orchard Singapore before being transferred to another facility on 20 Dec.

He was swabbed on 19 and 21 Dec and his test results came back negative. But on 24 Dec, his results came back positive.

MOH is currently looking into 13 other reported cases who also served SHNs at the hotel between 22 Oct-11 Nov.

They’re also trying to establish whether the Mandarin Orchard Singapore guest could be linked to these 13 cases.

Remain socially responsible, even in Phase 3

Singapore is opening its borders for essential travel, and this means we may be seeing more imported cases for a while.

As authorities do their best to curb the spread, we too should play our part by being a socially responsible citizen.

With Phase 3 beginning tomorrow, there’s even more reason for us to remain highly vigilant. So mask up, practise good hygiene, and try your best to keep a safe distance from others.

Some Phase 3 updates to take note of:

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.