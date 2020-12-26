Singapore Confirms 10 New Covid-19 Cases On 26 Dec

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (26 Dec).

Like previous days, all cases are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

Community cases low approaching Phase 3

Despite occasionally reporting a local case every now and again, the general record remains low, with most days seeing zero cases in the community.

This is an encouraging sign as we approach Phase 3 in just a few days.

As Singapore residents look forward to an ease in restrictions, we take comfort in the fact that strict precautions are being taken moving forward.

Move towards wider usage of TraceTogether

Though the initial goal of 70% TraceTogether uptake didn’t end up determining the start of Phase 3, we’ve managed to achieve it nonetheless.

But the move to TraceTogether-only check-ins will take time, as the Government waits for everyone to adopt it.

Residents who prefer the tokens to the app should thus collect their tokens whenever they can. You may visit the website here to find out your collection point.

Students meanwhile need not chiong to get theirs as they’ll be receiving one in school next year. Till then, they can use the existing SafeEntry methods first.

Hope for cases to continue falling

While daily case numbers have been consistently low, we still hope that they’ll fall further as time passes.

Realistically, however, authorities have warned that they may rise slightly with the start of Phase 3.

Even so, we hope that our collective efforts will quell the rise and keep everyone’s confidence in Singapore’s ability to overcome the pandemic.

