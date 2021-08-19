32 New Covid-19 Cases On 19 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily reports 32 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday (19 Aug).

Among them are:

29 locally transmitted cases

3 imported cases

11 cases were detected when they were already on quarantine. Another 5 cases were detected through surveillance.

Of the 29 local infections, 13 cases are currently unlinked. Meanwhile, 1 imported case was detected upon arrival.

The other 2 imported cases developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight.

46th Covid-19 death in Singapore is 64 year-old man

On 18 Aug, Singapore reported its 46th Covid-19 death in Singapore.

Case 67560 was a 64-year-old Singaporean man who passed away on 16 Aug.

He had a history of the following:

End-stage renal failure

ischaemic cardiomyopathy

hypertension

hyperlipidaemia

The man was unvaccinated.

MOH said he developed a cough on 2 Aug and was conveyed to Raffles Hospital the next day after having heart problems.

26 cases of serious illness

As of yesterday, 402 cases are currently warded in hospital.

32 cases are seriously ill:

26 require oxygen

6 in intensive care unit (ICU)

27 of these cases are seniors above the age of 60 — 22 of them are either completely unvaccinated or only partially.

The majority of fully vaccinated cases do not have severe symptoms or illness, unless they have underlying health conditions.

316 cases in past 7 days, decrease from 448

There’s been a downward trend in cases in the past 7 days compared to the week before, MOH said.

The majority of cases are actually fully vaccinated. However, few suffer from major illness.

1 new cluster, 7 closed

According to MOH, there are 87 active clusters, and 7 are closed as of yesterday.

There is 1 new cluster, involving an individual, Case 68431 with 5 cases linked to them in total. No other information is available on these 5 cases.

Both the Jurong Fishery Port and KTV lounges clusters have had 0 cases recently.

Keep to the rules

Since new rules allowing dine-ins for the fully vaccinated, some who are either awaiting to be fully vaccinated or aren’t vaccinated have tried to skirt the rules.

However, this not only goes against the rules but also endangers themselves and others.

Please do not do this and await the day where you can be fully vaccinated, in case you’re still waiting.

Not doing so can cause you to be turned away, or if restaurants allow you in, they can face fines and shutdowns.

That’s the last thing we want to happen for many struggling businesses.

