Singapore Confirms 4 New Covid-19 Cases On 19 Oct

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 4 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (19 Oct).

All 4 are imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Travel green lane with Indonesia to start soon

Amidst making travel agreements with various countries, one with our close neighbour Indonesia is set to start soon.

With applications beginning from next Monday (26 Oct), authorities there are already preparing in advance.

Source

Recent updates reveal that Batam has implemented safety protocols at its ferry terminal, with strict plans to guide visitors through a seamless testing process.

Around 10 hotels are also ready to welcome the 300 guests the island expects in the first month of borders reopening.

Hope for an overall fall in Covid-19 cases

Though our consistently low Covid-19 cases may be a good thing, we’re still some ways away from overcoming the pandemic completely.

The road to recovery will be a long one for everyone, so let’s help each other get through this difficult period.

Source

We’ve survived SARS in 2003, and Covid-19 is just another hurdle we have to overcome.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CNBC.