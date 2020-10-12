S’pore & Indonesia To Allow Essential 2-Way Travel Via Reciprocal Green Lane

As Singapore slowly comes out of the woods in terms of Covid-19 cases, we’re also opening our shores to more countries.

We’ve launched reciprocal green lanes for essential travel with countries such as Japan and South Korea recently.

Now, Indonesia has just been added to the list. Starting from 26 Oct, applications for cross-border travel will open.

Source

S’pore-Indonesia Reciprocal Green Lane

The move was announced in a joint press statement by Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on Monday (12 Oct).

It said a Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) between Singapore and Indonesia would be set up. It will otherwise be known by Indonesia as the Travel Corridor Arrangement.

The arrangement is the fruit of discussions kicked off by the ministers when they met in Singapore in Aug.

During their meeting, they discussed the resumption of essential travel, as well as cooperation in overcoming the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source

Negotiations between the governments of both countries have since concluded, that’s why they’re announcing the move.

For business & official travel only

While the borders are opening, it’s for essential travel only — that means business and official purposes.

Thus, a trip to Bali to lounge on the beach is unfortunately, still out.

Travel will commence “soon after” applications are taken, said the statement.

Further details such as logistics, procedures and health measures will be released in time.

Open to Indonesian citizens, S’pore citizens & residents

When applications open on 26 Oct, only Indonesian citizens, Singapore citizens and Singapore residents may apply for the RGL.

Similar to RGL arrangements with other countries, travellers are required to adhere to strict safety protocols.

This includes taking a swab test before departure and after arrival.

The tests must be from health institutions recognised by both countries.

Source

Slowly opening to the world

Although the Covid-19 pandemic has basically decimated the travel industry, Singapore can’t survive without opening our borders to important travellers.

That’s why we’ve made agreements with countries like Malaysia and China to allow certain types of travel to resume, and also unilaterally letting travellers from Brunei, New Zealand, Australia and Vietnam enter without quarantine.

Things are looking up for essential travel, but what we want to know is: When will leisure travel be possible again?

If everyone does their part to observe safety protocols, these green lanes may give us hope that we can resume a “new normal” for all types of travel soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.