Singapore Confirms 7 New Covid-19 Cases On 3 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (3 Jul).

4 in the community are all linked to previous cases.

There are also 3 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs). 1 tested positive upon arrival here, while the other 2 tested positive while on SHN.

Today’s tally brings our total case count so far to 62,606.

NDP to have physical event as Singapore approaches new normal

Amidst preparations in our approach towards a ‘new normal’, a sliver of good news is perhaps the National Day Parade (NDP) having a physical event with spectators this year.

In light of expectations for Singapore to reach our vaccination goal by then, the authorities recently made the announcement which excited many.

Source

Surely, the resumption of NDP celebrations would be a sign of the likelihood of similar events happening again too.

And the Covid-19 Task Force did indeed hint at this in their Straits Times (ST) piece a while back, which discussed Singapore’s road map to a ‘new normal’.

Hopefully, with consistent efforts, we’ll be able to achieve that aim and allow people to experience much greater social freedom.

Stay optimistic for the future

Even though the virus remains unpredictable, we’re confident that ongoing efforts to manage it are proving effective, as we’ve seen case numbers going down significantly.

The number of unlinked cases has also been falling, indicative of our efficient contact tracing methods.

As long as we keep up the momentum and not waver, there’s hope yet that a greater sense of normalcy will return soon enough.

And who knows, maybe the end of our mask-wearing days could be on the horizon too. Let’s just wait and see.

Featured image by MS News.