NDP 2021 Will Be Centralised At Physical Venue With Testing & Vaccination Required

The National Day Parade (NDP) is traditionally held at the floating platform, otherwise known as The Float @ Marina Bay.

But due to Covid-19, this wasn’t the case in 2020.

Now, however, with vaccinated individuals exceeding 50% in Singapore, the NDP can go ahead physically in 2021, with an audience to boot.

There will be pre-event testing still, and all participants have received their jabs.

NDP 2021 will be held at floating platform

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said on Monday (28 Jun) that the NDP will be held physically as a centralised event.

However, there’ll be fewer participants and spectators, with the exact number to be confirmed later.

Spectators above the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated, and they will undergo pre-event testing too.

All performers are already vaccinated, and must undergo antigen rapid testing (ART) before each rehearsal.

Just 1 preview show will be had, although there’ll also be heartland activities.

National Day a time to shift to new normal

Dr Ng had shared with reporters that National Day appears an appropriate occasion to move to a new normal.

Source

The hope is that at least 2/3 of the population will have gotten their 2nd dose of the vaccine.

The safety measures should ensure a physical NDP is good to go.

That said, things like fireworks are still best enjoyed from home, Dr Ng cautioned.

Crowding will also be managed with safe distancing ambassadors and administrators.

At the same time, Singaporeans should take their own measures to protect themselves, especially if unvaccinated, he noted.

Successful NDP can lead to more in-person events

Vaccination is clearly a key factor in the drive towards a new normal.

To enjoy more in-person events in the coming months and years will almost definitely require getting the jab.

At the same time, you’ll be protecting those who can’t receive the jab themselves.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Flickr.