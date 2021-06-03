45 New Covid-19 Cases On 3 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed as of Thursday (3 Jun) that there are 45 new Covid-19 cases.

There are 35 community cases, with 2 unlinked.

MOH also said that there are 10 imported cases

No cases are in workers’ dorms today.

There are a total of 45 Covid-19 cases today, with 35 in the community.

2 cases are unlinked, and 22 are connected to the MINDSville cluster.

6 cases were already on quarantine while another 5 cases were detected through surveillance.

All imported cases were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) and were tested during their stay.

5 cases are returning Singaporeans or Singapore PRs.

27 Covid-19 cases at Hougang MINDSville

MOH said in its 2 Jun update that there are 27 Covid-19 cases at MINDSville @ Napiri.

5 of these cases were confirmed yesterday while the other 22 cases are part of today’s cases.

Staff and residents have been placed under quarantine, and all 255 of them were tested since 31 May.

MINDSville has suspended visitations since 1 Jun.

More efforts to live with Covid-19

There’s now more ring-fencing and contact tracing than ever. What’s more, vaccinations are opening to more segments of the population.

It may still be a while before the new normal emerges and Covid-19 merely becomes endemic rather than something necessitating lockdowns.

Living with, rather than beating Covid-19 is the new plan.

However, that day can’t come sooner for many of us.

Featured image by MS News.