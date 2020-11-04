7 New Covid-19 Community Cases In Singapore On 4 Nov

On Wednesday (4 Nov), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 7 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 58,036.

Similar to previous days, there are no cases in the community today.

5 new imported Covid-19 cases on 4 Nov

There are, however, 2 locally-transmitted cases today, involving 2 individuals living in workers’ dormitories.

The remaining 5 cases are imported from overseas.

No new clusters for in last 50 days

Singapore is now seeing our testing and tracing efforts bear fruits as things seem to be turning a corner in our fight against Covid-19.

As of Tuesday (3 Nov), it had been 50 days without any local Covid-19 clusters.

Our dormitories have also been ‘cleared’ thanks to aggressive testing routines on workers.

To date, 57,937 patients in Singapore have already recovered from the their infections.

Hope for number of Covid-19 cases to remain low

Singapore has come a long wait in our fight against Covid-19.

The improvement in our Covid-19 situation is a testament to every individual’s efforts in adhering to safety measures.

As the Government pushes for the use of TraceTogether for better tracing in our move towards Phase 3, let’s continue being responsible citizens and doing our part to curb the spread of the virus.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MS News.