Singapore reports an additional 33 Covid-19 cases on Thursday (7 Jan), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update.

Of the new cases, 31 are imported while the other 2 cases are in the community.

There are no new cases in migrant worker dormitories.

33 new Covid-19 cases on 7 Jan

There are 33 cases of Covid-19 today, 31 of them imported.

The imported cases were either already serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, 7 are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs), while another 12 cases are migrant domestic workers.

2 community cases on 6 Jan

Yesterday (6 Jan) saw a total of 31 new Covid-19 cases, which included 29 imports and 2 community cases, both unlinked.

One of them is a 24-year-old male Korean national, who works at a Crowne Plaza Changi Airport.

His job is to deliver pre-packed meals to air crew and hotel guests, and tested positive for Covid-19 on 2 Jan.

He then developed symptoms on 4 Jan, on the same day that he took another test.

The man’s serological test result came back negative, possibly indicating a current infection. Checks also revealed that he has the B117 strain, which is the more contagious variant discovered in the UK.

The other community case is a 31-year-old male Filipino who served his SHN from 4-18 Dec.

He tested positive for Covid-19 as part of a pre-employment health screening before he started work at Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

However, his previous tests returned negative during SHN and pre-departure, and so MOH has classified this as a community infection.

New variant of Covid-19 is inevitable

While news of the new variant arriving in Singapore is cause for concern, the vaccines available to us may be able to help against it.

This means we still have to keep to safe distancing measures more than ever, and hopefully more will take up vaccination when they’re available.

MOH will release more details about today’s cases at night.

