Singapore Confirms 12 New Covid-19 Cases On 7 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 12 new Covid-19 cases today (7 Jul). This brings the national tally to 62,652.

Among them are:

5 locally transmitted cases

7 imported cases

2 of the 5 local infections are unlinked.

Meanwhile, all 7 imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival and were tested during their stay.

5 were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while 2 started developing symptoms during SHN/isolation.

More updates on the local Covid-19 situation will be released tonight.

2 locally transmitted cases on 6 Jul

Yesterday, Singapore reported 10 new Covid-19 cases in total, with 2 locally transmitted infections. The other 8 cases were imported.

The number of local infections is among the lowest reported in the last 30 days, as seen in the graph below.

2 clusters closed, 22 remain

According to MOH, there are currently 22 active clusters, ranging between 3 and 93 infections.

They have also closed 2 clusters – Case 63964 and Atatcutz Singapore – as there were no new infections reported in the last 28 days.

Case 63964 is a 61-year-old Singaporean who works at NTUC FairPrice at Clementi Ave 3. She tested positive for Covid-19 on 1 Jun.

National vaccination progress

As of 5 Jul, Singapore has administered 5,858,571 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme.

The doses covered a total of 3,670,862 people.

Meanwhile, 2,187,709 individuals have received their second dose and now deemed fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Maintain good hygiene & stay safe

With Singapore making good progress in vaccination efforts and keeping community cases low, more people can dine in together from 12 Jul.

You can keep up with the suite of newly relaxed measures here.

However, we must also remember that this isn’t the time to be complacent. In fact, safe management measures are all the more essential to keep the outbreak at bay.

Do continue to maintain good hygiene and a safe distance from others when you’re out.

